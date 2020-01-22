2020 January 22 10:13

Representatives of Russian and Japanese Navies held briefing on board Baltic Fleet’s guard ship

On board the Yaroslav Mudriy Baltic Fleet’s guard ship, a briefing was held on the actions of the forces during a joint training exercise with the destroyer Harusame of Japanese Marine Self-Defence Forces, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the briefing, representatives of the Russian and Japanese sides specified and agreed upon a plan of action for the forces. In addition, Japanese sailors inspected the helipad and the ship’s control and guidance station for the aircraft of the Russian ship.

Then, a detachment of Baltic Fleet warships consisting of the guard ship Yaroslav Mudriy, the tanker Yelnya, and the sea tugboat Viktor Konetskiy, as well as the Japanese destroyer Harusame, practiced elements of joint maneuvering, including using night-time light signaling, and conducted a mutual light information exchange between ships at night.

The exercise of ships of the Baltic Fleet and Japan are held for the first time.