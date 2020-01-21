2020 January 21 18:07

Mystic orders four more Explorer Class Polar expedition vessels

New Portuguese expedition cruise line Mystic Cruises’ promises to become a major player in the global expedition cruise vessel market have been further reinforced by placing an order for a further four Explorer Class polar vessels, due for delivery in 2023. The four new vessels have been ordered at a total cost of EUR 286.7 million, the company said in its release.

Mystic already has three 9,300gt, 200-passenger capacity Explorer Class vessels on order at WestSea Viana Shipyard, the first of which, WORLD EXPLORER, was delivered in the summer of 2019 to Mystic subsidiary Nicko Cruises and is currently on charter to Quark Expeditions. The remaining two vessels, WORLD VOYAGER and WORLD NAVIGATOR, are currently under construction in Portugal and due to enter service in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The latest four ships of this class, to be named WORLD TRAVELLER, WORLD SEEKER, WORLD ADVENTURER and WORLD DISCOVERER, will operate for Mystic’s US brand Atlas Ocean Voyages. The ships are being financed via local Portuguese banks and takes Mystic’s investment in new ships past the EUR 500 million mark. Kongsberg is supplying the complete propulsion package, comprising two Bergen C25:33L8P main engines and a Bergen C25:33L6P auxiliary dual generator.

These units connect to a low voltage AFE ‘SAVeCUBE’ power electric system, which allows the engines to operate at variable speeds, maximising their efficiency for the required power. Kongsberg is also supplying automation and control systems, as well as the vessel’s complete Promas propulsion system with two cp propellers integrated with two flap rudders, steering gear and thrusters. For enhanced station-keeping duties and alleviating the use of anchors in particularly environmentally-sensitive areas, all seven Explorer Class vessels will also be fitted with a dynamic positioning system. The concept and tender design of the 126m long and 19m beam Explorer Class has been designed by Knud E. Hansen. Leadship has executed the basic engineering on behalf of the shipyard.