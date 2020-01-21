2020 January 21 15:01

Freight turnover of Neva-Metal (Saint-Petersburg) in 2019 remained flat Y-o-Y at 3.2 million tonnes

In January-December 2019, ZAO Neva-Metal (stevedoring company of Severstal) handled 3.2 million tonnes of cargo, which is almost the same as in 2018, the company told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, the company's container throughput totaled about 79,860 TEUs (versus 56,900 TEUs in 2018).

In December, Neva-Metal handled 284,000 tonnes (in December 2018 – 286,000 tonnes). Container throughput totaled 7,500 TEUs (versus 5,750 TEUs in December 2018).

ZAO Neva-Metal is part of a transport division of Severstal Russian Steel of Severstal Group. Neva-Metal specializes in transshipment of containerized and general cargo delivered to its terminal in the 3rd Cargo Area of Big Port St. Petersburg by sea, railways and highways. In 2018, the Neva-Metal CJSC handed about 3.2 million tonnes of cargo.