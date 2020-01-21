  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 21 14:06

    BIMCO issues update on Persian Gulf tensions and sanctions clauses

    After the killing of General Qassem Soleimani by a US drone in early January 2020, and the following retaliation by Iran, BIMCO is publishing its view of the escalated tension in the Persian Gulf, as well as advice regarding the new sanctions clauses, and encourages owners, operators and charterers to follow the operational and contractual guidance set out in this article.

    The killing of Iranian General Soleimani constituted a significant escalation of an already tense situation between US and Iran. The subsequent firing of missiles at US military targets by Iran in retaliation and the shooting down of a Ukrainian airplane by Iranian missiles show, in BIMCO’s view, that further Iranian retaliation must be expected. In the light of the escalated tension, owners and operators should continue to carefully monitor the situation.

    BIMCO believes Iranian retaliation can take place anywhere in the world, on land or at sea, where Iran and their Shia proxies have the possibility to hit the US or their allies, including the Persian Gulf, the Straits of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb and the Red Sea.

    In the maritime domain, the most likely targets of an Iranian retaliation are ships, crews or cargoes with direct links to the US or its closest allies. That said, with the attacks on tankers off Fujairah and in the Gulf of Oman in May and June 2019, attacks against shipping in general cannot be ruled out. This could be in an Iranian attempt to disrupt freedom of navigation in and out of the Persian Gulf, or as the result of collateral damage. It is expected that Iran will seek options for retaliation that include an element of plausible deniability of involvement, as this will make it more difficult for the US to justify retaliatory action and help stoke up the political differences domestically in the US, as well as between the US and its usual allies.

    BIMCO encourages the shipping industry to take several basic precautions when operating in areas where the US-Iran conflict can spill over. These precautions include reporting to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), strengthening the ship's watertight integrity and firefighting capability and improve lookout and general awareness of how the situation develops.

    Shipowners planning to send ships to the troubled region should carry out a thorough risk assessment and consider all relevant factors. Some shipowners will choose to stay away completely, while others will find it safe enough to carry out the voyage. Such a decision depends on the risk appetite of the shipowner and the outcome of the risk assessment. BIMCO normally does not issue recommendations regarding whether to suspend or continue shipping in specific regions. This is also the case regarding the Persian Gulf.

    US President Donald Trump issued a new Executive Order authorizing the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to impose wide sanctions targeting persons operating in and supporting Iran´s construction, mining, manufacturing and textile sectors and any other sector of the Iranian economy as may be determined. Simultaneously, eight senior Iranian officials, 17 Iranian metal producers and mining companies and a network of China- and Seychelles-based entities were designated.

    To cater for this situation and to avoid any sanctions´ violation, BIMCO recommends that parties trading in the Persian Gulf area carefully check all persons involved for exposure to sanctions and to incorporate the latest available editions of standard sanctions clauses into their charter parties: the BIMCO SANCTIONS CLAUSE FOR TIME CHARTER PARTIES 2020 and the BIMCO SANCTIONS CLAUSE FOR VOYAGE CHARTER PARTIES 2020. These clauses will help the parties to navigate the risks and to protect the innocent party in case of sanctions´ violations.

    In view of the military attacks and tensions, some owners and operators are considering whether to refuse to proceed to, or if the vessel is already there, to leave the Persian Gulf area. Owners´ potential rights and the allocation of additional insurance costs were highlighted in BIMCO´s news pieces PERSIAN GULF: WAR RISKS REVISITED and TENSION IN THE GULF: THE CONTRACTUAL IMPLICATIONS. BIMCO refers to these news pieces for guidance.

Другие новости по темам: BIMCO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 21

17:19 Wärtsilä LNG Bunkering & Fuel Supply System Simulator launched to raise training levels
17:18 BCT ends 2019 with highest every cargo handling of 500 000 TEU
16:55 Letter of Intent signed between Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. and Pelixar S.A.
16:14 New ASCO vessel to be named after Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh
15:30 Port of Singapore throughput in 2019 declined by 0.6% to 626.18 million tonnes
15:01 Freight turnover of Neva-Metal (Saint-Petersburg) in 2019 remained flat Y-o-Y at 3.2 million tonnes
14:39 18,880 ships with total tonnage of 1.2 billion tonnes passed Suez Canal in 2019
14:06 BIMCO issues update on Persian Gulf tensions and sanctions clauses
13:42 Rosmorport reports on icebreaker support in Russian seaports as of mid-January 2020
13:17 Throughput of port Kaliningrad in 2019 fell by 21% Y-o-Y to 11.06 million tonnes
12:53 Eesti Gaas becomes one of the largest LNG suppliers in the region
12:28 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2019 fell by 37% Y-o-Y to 1.21 million tonnes
12:05 German Naval Yards Kiel takes legal actions against MKS 180 procurement
11:54 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2019 fell by 4.6% Y-o-Y to 47.5 million tonnes
11:29 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2019 climbed by 3% Y-o-Y to 19.40 million tonnes
11:05 Fincantieri enters the green cutting-edge project “ITER”
10:52 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2019 grew by 14% Y-o-Y to 61.02 million tonnes
10:37 Software for ship agents supported with digitalisation grant
10:21 Baltic Dry Index is down to 729 points
10:05 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.55% to $64.84, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.32% to $58.39
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 21
09:47 MOL Logistics (Thailand) strengthens total logistics services
09:30 Port of Ust-Luga handled 103.85 million tonnes in 2019, up 5% Y-o-Y
09:13 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2019 grew by 1% to 59.87 million tonnes
08:44 Maersk Drilling awarded two-well contract extension for low-emission rig Maersk Integrator under Aker BP alliance
07:41 Kuehne + Nagel to accelerate development in Asia Pacific

2020 January 20

18:37 Semi-submersible installation vessel ‘Alfa Lift’ nominated for Offshore Renewables Award 2020
18:06 Freeport LNG achieves start of commercial operations for second liquefaction train
17:55 Russia and Japan to conduct joint exercise in the Arabian sea
17:39 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces delivery of bulk carrier NAVIOS FELICITY Ⅰ
17:34 Corvette "Gremyaschiy" completed a series of tests in the Barents sea
17:06 MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique sign contracts for construction of third and fourth LNG-powered MSC World Class ships
16:52 Cryostar and KC LNG awarded contract for building LNG facility in port of Antwerp
16:33 London, UK to host Digitalised Smart Ports Conference on 20-21 May 2020
16:09 PETRONAS concludes 12-year LNG deal with Shenergy
15:41 APM Terminals signs partnership with Brasco for oil exploration support
15:25 BIMCO’s sounding board to take sale and leaseback project to the next phase
14:58 88% of comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure fulfilled by 1 January 2020
14:26 Port of Kiel concludes last year with good results
14:02 Port of Tallinn reports on its most important events and projects in 2019
13:07 Geothermal energy research in Port of Rotterdam enters next phase
12:59 Pella shipyard commenced construction of two crab catching vessels of Project 03070 for the Far East
12:37 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 10,074 in RF spot market
12:11 Crews of ships of RF Navy's Primorsky Flotilla are preparing to the sea campaigns
11:05 17 Carriers and ports release Boao Cooperation Initiative 2020
11:00 IAPH welcomes new member port from Oman
10:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 20
10:18 Container throughput of port Hong Kong (China) down 6.3% to 18.36 million TEUs in 2019
09:55 Buenos Aires, Argentina to host LNG Latin America 2020 International Congress on 17-18 June
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.3% to $65.69, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.14% to $59.25
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 754 points

2020 January 19

18:07 TORM increses its share capital due to exercise of Restricted Share Units as part of the Company’s incentive program
17:57 USCG halts illegal charter in Sarasota Bay
14:27 Torqeedo and ZF cooperate on new emission-free electric propulsion for water taxis and ferries
12:39 Kalmar delivers to Medcenter Container Terminal its 200th straddle carrier
11:43 NOC condemns calls to blockade oil facilities
10:24 Port of Oakland's 2019 container volume down 1.8% due to fewer empty boxes

2020 January 18

15:38 Port NOLA sets new container record in 2019
14:23 Port of Zeebrugge 2019 cargo throughput rose 14.2% to 45.8 million tonnes
12:03 Svitzer appoints new regional managing director for Svitzer Americas