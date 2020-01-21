  The version for the print

  2020 January 21 13:17

    Throughput of port Kaliningrad in 2019 fell by 21% Y-o-Y to 11.06 million tonnes

    In January-December 2019, the port of Kaliningrad handled 11,063,500 tonnes of cargo, down 21%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    Transshipment of dry bulk cargo dropped by 38% to 1,508,100 million tonnes including 851,700 tonnes of coal (-28%) 6,700 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-27%) and 627,600 tonnes of other cargoes (-47%).

    Transshipment of dry bulk cargo declined by 16% to 3, 706,600, general cargo – by 28% to 1,267,000 tonnes.

    The port also handled 702,800 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (-37%) and 2,476,700 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-20%) including 1,060,800 tonnes of oil products (-39%), 540,700 tonnes of crude oil (+1%), 808,400  tonnes of food cargo (+8%) and 66,800 tonnes of chemicals (+25%).

    The port’s container throughput grew by 16%, year-on-year, to 320,452 TEUs.

