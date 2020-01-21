-
2020 January 21 11:54
Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2019 fell by 4.6% Y-o-Y to 47.5 million tonnes
Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2019 fell by 4.6% to 47.5 million tonnes. According to official data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), sales of MFO 180 fell by 19% to 266,800 tonnes, MFO 380 – fell by 16.2% to 29.94 million tonnes, MFO 500 – down 33% to 7.13 million tonnes, MGO – up 6% to 792,000 tonnes, LSMGO - up 2 times to 3 million tonnes, LSFO 180 up 4.7 times to 1.22 million tonnes, LSFO 380 – up 82 times to 4.26 million tonnes.
Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2018, the port handled 630.03 million tonnes of cargo.
Complete statistics of bunker sales at the port of Singapore is available here >>>>
