2020 January 21 11:54

Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2019 fell by 4.6% Y-o-Y to 47.5 million tonnes

Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2019 fell by 4.6% to 47.5 million tonnes. According to official data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), sales of MFO 180 fell by 19% to 266,800 tonnes, MFO 380 – fell by 16.2% to 29.94 million tonnes, MFO 500 – down 33% to 7.13 million tonnes, MGO – up 6% to 792,000 tonnes, LSMGO - up 2 times to 3 million tonnes, LSFO 180 up 4.7 times to 1.22 million tonnes, LSFO 380 – up 82 times to 4.26 million tonnes.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2018, the port handled 630.03 million tonnes of cargo.

