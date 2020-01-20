  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 20 14:26

    Port of Kiel concludes last year with good results

    The PORT OF KIEL says it achieved a sound result last year. Underpinned by a strong cruise season the number of passengers rose by 8.4 to nearly 2.4 million travellers. The cargo sector achieved an increase of 1.9 % to 6.8 million tons handled on the terminals operated by the PORT OF KIEL. In addition, there is the bulk cargo business at independent facilities so that all in all the 7 million ton mark could be affirmed despite the decommission-ing of the local coal power station. Dr Dirk Claus, Managing Director at the PORT OF KIEL: “The port of Kiel was able to pursue its growth course in its core business areas - the ferry traf-fic and the cruise business sector. At the same time, the focus of our investments lies on the implementation of the BLUE PORT strategy – on the shore power plants and the intermodal traffic, so that the port of Kiel will be climate-neutral by 2030.” About 15 million Euros are currently being invested in the construction of shore power plants so that they will be ready for operation at all three ferry and cruise terminals in the city port in the course of this year. The Color Line ferry has been supplied with shore power at the Norwegenkai Terminal on a daily basis since early summer 2019 and is a forerunner in Kiel.

    The core business of the port is the general cargo handled in the ferry traffic sector and with nearly 6 million tons it accounts for 85 % of the overall transhipment activities by now. The biggest volume handled was on the Kiel – Klaipeda (Lithuania) service of the DFDS shipping company once again. For the first time, 2.5 million tons of cargo were transhipped here and the frequency had even been augmented with an eighth weekly departure in autumn. Since April 2019, more trucks destined for Russia have been transported on this route after the weekly ferry service to St. Petersburg had been suspended. Dirk Claus: “The timber import from Russia is executed now with conventional seagoing-vessels and could also be increased.” About 92,500 m³ of Siberian larch were transhipped and put into storage last year.
    The company of SCA Logistics GmbH, whose own roro-ferries coming from the Swedish east coast head for the forest product hub of the Ostuferhafen twice a week, had a challenging year by its own account. This came along with a very positive development of the cargo volumes transported either by sea or into the hinterland. At the same time, the company has achieved substantial improvements in its logistical processes and logistical quality; it could further extend and stabilize its supplier and customer base with a long-term perspective and compose a more close knit logistics network. Jörn Grage, Managing Director at SCA Logistics GmbH: “With a very positive development of the corporation in Sweden, the inauguration of one of the largest pulp mills in the world and the planned expansion of one of our Kraftliner mills to become the largest one in Europe, we look to the future and to the future development of Kiel as a location with high confidence.”

    In the ferry traffic sector to Norway resp. West Sweden the service of an additional freight ferry has a positive impact on the route Kiel – Oslo whereas fewer unaccompanied trailers were transported between Kiel and Gothenburg last year. Dirk Claus: “In order to push the ecologi-cally advantageous shift of transport units from the roads to rail and sea, some important in-frastructural foundations could be laid last year. The investments by the German Railway at the shunting station Kiel allow for longer trains and new direct connections.” Hence, trains with an overall length of 750 m (55o m before) can now enter the Rbf Kiel-Meimersdorf and a third shunting track is about to be completed at the Schwedenkai Terminal. At this terminal, no less than 25 % of the hinterland transport units are transhipped by rail these days already. After nearly 24,000 load units were transhipped by rail last year this number is expected to increase to well over 32,000 this year. At the end of the year 2019 an additional direct train link to Verona in Italy was set up and next week a new connection to Bettembourg in Luxem-bourg will be inaugurated, operating from the Schwedenkai Terminal. This direct connection will serve every direction three times a week with 740 m long trains. The PORT OF KIEL ex-pects a transport volume of 8,000 units on this route alone this year.

    The PORT OF KIEL is currently investing nearly 30 million Euros in terminal facilities and environmental protection. After the apron in Ostuferhafen was completely redesigned last year in order to optimize logistical processes and to create more space for trucks, trailers and passenger cars, the construction projects now focus on the city port. The construction works at the new terminal building for cruise passengers at the Ostseekai are now in the final phase. The interior construction of the new terminal measuring 3,700 m2 is in full swing while the works on the exterior façade are nearly finished. The 10 million Euro building will be inaugu-rated in spring with the beginning of the season and thus it is going to further enhance the service quality in Kiel.
    However, the largest single investment of the PORT OF KIEL is the shore power supply plant for the Ostseekai and Schwedenkai terminals amounting to 13 million Euros. Construction works at the shore power supply plant started last autumn and the structural as well as the civil engineering is currently in progress. The technical equipment will follow so that the power plant can start test operations still during the season. Dirk Claus: “The shore power plant at the Ostseekai will be the first one to supply power both to a cruise ship and a ferry at the same time. It is our aim to supply shore-side power to 60 to 70 cruise ships during the first full operational year. In the future, 60 % of the energy demand by the ships visiting Kiel is supposed to be met by shore-power from regenerative sources.”

    Last year, Kiel was visited on 175 separate occasions (169 in 2018) by 32 different cruise ships with a total gross tonnage of more than 15 million. More than 803,000 cruise passengers boarded or left a cruise ship at the different terminals. Dirk Claus: “For the coming season nearly 200 cruise visits have been registered. Due to the fact that a second MSC cruise ship, the “MSC Splendida”, will be based in Kiel, there will also be passenger turnaround procedures taking place in Ostuferhafen on Sundays.” There are 198 visits by 36 different vessels announced in Kiel to date. Total gross tonnage will increase to nearly 16.7 million and the number of passengers could reach 880,000. The most frequent guests this season will be the ships of AIDA/Costa, TUI Cruises and MSC, with AIDA and TUI Cruises calling at the port with 4 different ships each. The biggest cruise ship of the season will again be the “MSC Meraviglia”, which can be spotted on the fjord as of 2nd May on a regular basis. Dirk Claus: “Kiel is famous for its geographic location, the terminal infrastructure and the easy access by rail. Together with our partners we are working on the expansion of local train and long-distance train connections especially at the weekends.” New visitors to Kiel will be amongst others the “Marella Explorer 2” with mainly English-speaking guests as well as the new expedition cruise liner of Nicko Cruises called “World Voyager”. During the Kiel Week from 20th to 28th June the port expects 21 cruise ship visits, among which will be the “Costa Favolosa” going on 10 cruises starting in Kiel this year. The season will begin on 27th March with a call by the “Viking Star” cruise ship and will be concluded during the advent cruise of the “Albatros” vessel by the Phoenix Seereisen cruise shipping company on 21st December.

Другие новости по темам: Kiel  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 20

14:58 88% of comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure fulfilled by 1 January 2020
14:26 Port of Kiel concludes last year with good results
14:02 Port of Tallinn reports on its most important events and projects in 2019
13:07 Geothermal energy research in Port of Rotterdam enters next phase
12:59 Pella shipyard commenced construction of two crab catching vessels of Project 03070 for the Far East
12:37 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 10,074 in RF spot market
12:11 Crews of ships of RF Navy's Primorsky Flotilla are preparing to the sea campaigns
11:05 17 Carriers and ports release Boao Cooperation Initiative 2020
11:00 IAPH welcomes new member port from Oman
10:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 20
10:18 Container throughput of port Hong Kong (China) down 6.3% to 18.36 million TEUs in 2019
09:55 Buenos Aires, Argentina to host LNG Latin America 2020 International Congress on 17-18 June
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.3% to $65.69, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.14% to $59.25
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 754 points

2020 January 19

18:07 TORM increses its share capital due to exercise of Restricted Share Units as part of the Company’s incentive program
17:57 USCG halts illegal charter in Sarasota Bay
14:27 Torqeedo and ZF cooperate on new emission-free electric propulsion for water taxis and ferries
12:39 Kalmar delivers to Medcenter Container Terminal its 200th straddle carrier
11:43 NOC condemns calls to blockade oil facilities
10:24 Port of Oakland's 2019 container volume down 1.8% due to fewer empty boxes

2020 January 18

15:38 Port NOLA sets new container record in 2019
14:23 Port of Zeebrugge 2019 cargo throughput rose 14.2% to 45.8 million tonnes
12:03 Svitzer appoints new regional managing director for Svitzer Americas
11:51 TORM obtains $496m bank financing for the refinancing of existing debt
11:16 Kalmar’s heavy-duty terminal tractors to help Maritime Truck enhance performance at the Port of Oslo
10:52 Port of Rotterdam reports increase in LNG bunkering in 2019

2020 January 17

18:06 Safe Bulkers refinances $105.2 mln of existing loan facilities with respect to eight vessels
17:52 Construction of Borssele 1+2 wind farm off Zeelandic coast begins
17:31 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 263,500 tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 20.4% Y-o-Y
17:06 Wärtsilä solutions support environmentally sustainable performance for two new MSC Cruises's ships
16:50 BIMCO expands ice information service
16:27 A record year for cruise expected at Port of Southampton
16:02 Qatargas delivers first Q-Flex LNG cargo to Summit LNG FSRU in Bangladesh
15:49 Tallink Grupp sets group-wide CSR strategy and sustainable operations goals
15:23 RUB 127.57 billion of federal budget allocations approved for construction of Leader-class icebreaker
15:02 Dublin Port unitised trade up 3.6% in 2019
14:48 Seaspan Shipyards hosts ceremonial keel laying for the Royal Canadian Navy’s future Joint Support Ship
14:30 RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet minesweeper makes planned transition from Sevastopol to Mediterranean Sea
14:14 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte with Aquavita
13:51 Turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2019 decreased by 5% YoY to 8.3 mln tonnes
13:32 SAAM agrees to acquire 70% of Intertug, a towage operator in Colombia, Mexico and Central America
13:03 Flex LNG announces extension of the time-charter agreement for Flex Enterprise
12:37 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers bulk carrier FJ VIOLA
12:27 Hapag-Lloyd signs space charter agreement with Maersk and MSC on the Asia-North Europe trade
12:20 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping reports its key 2019 results
12:03 Pyxis Tankers announces completion of sale of Pyxis Delta
11:38 KHI delivers LPG carrier PHOENIX GAIA
11:29 Throughput of Vostochny Port grew by 5.2% to 25.51 million tonnes in 2019
11:03 Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Getting to Zero Coalition
10:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 17
10:28 NYK agrees to MoU with Northern Offshore Group on partnership for crew transfer vessel business for offshore wind power generation systems
09:56 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.05% to $64.59, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.03% to $58.5
09:33 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is flat at 768 points
07:18 NYK and Van Oord sign MoU to own and operate offshore wind installation vessels in Japan

2020 January 16

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from India and Sri Lanka to North Europe and the Mediterranean
18:06 CMA CGM introduces NETWORKING INTERMEDIATION SERVICES
17:52 Mikhail Mishustin appointed as the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation
17:31 ClassNK issues Hong Kong Convention Statement of Compliance to Ship Recycling Facility in Bangladesh
17:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Middle East to Mediterranean and North Europe