2020 January 20 12:59

Pella shipyard commenced construction of two crab catching vessels of Project 03070 for the Far East

Pella shipyard (Leningrad Region) started construction of two crab catching vessels of Project 03070, Pella says in a press release.

According to the statement, the contracts signed between Pella and Ostrovnoy Krab LLC following the e-auctions have come into force.



The shipyard is currently completing shaping the hulls ahead of schedule with the purpose of early delivery. The company has also launched the campaign on components procurement.



The vessel is designed for crab catching by cone traps with following sorting, loading in grid baskets and live crab transporting in tanks with sea cooled water (RSW type).



Key technical parameters: LOA – 50.45 m; BOA – 12.53 m; deadweight – 811 t; full displacement – 1,931 t; overall draft– 6.72 m; speed – about 12 knots; cruising range – at least 6,000 n.m.; Class notation of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping – КМ Ice2 AUT3 (REF) Fishing vessel.



The lead crab catching vessel of Project 03070, Rus, built by Pella for Antey LLC. Pella shipyard started mooring trials of the ship in October 2019.



Leningrad Shipyard Pella was founded in 1950 and privatized in 1992. The holding incorporates a head company and a number of subsidiaries. The shipyard specializes in construction of tug boats for Russian customers.

Related link:

Pella shipyard started mooring trials for lead crab catching vessel of Project 03070>>>>