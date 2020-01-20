2020 January 20 12:37

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 10,074 in RF spot market

Between January 13 and January 17, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation climbed by RUB 471 against the previous week to RUB 10,074 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 8,350 per tonne, in the Central district – climbed by RUB 559 to RUB 7,317, in the Volga federal district – climbed by RUB 456 to RUB 6,160, in the Southern federal district was flat at RUB 14,850, in the Siberian federal district – climbed by RUB 340 to RUB 14,790, in the Far East federal district climbed by RUB 1,630 to RUB 24,630.