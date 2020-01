2020 January 20 11:00

IAPH welcomes new member port from Oman

IAPH says it welcomed new member port from Oman.

“A new Regular member has joined us, Port of Duqm Company SAOC, Oman (Mr. Reggy Vermeulen, CEO) that is situated on the southeastern seaboard of the Sultanate of Oman. It plays a triple role of port authority, terminal operator and landlord”, says the statement.