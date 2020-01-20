  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 20 10:36

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 20

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, 180 HSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) continued downward trend on Jan.17:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 379.18 (-1.65)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 630.00 (-5.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 675.87 (-2.00)

    Meantime, world oil indexes changed irregular on Jan.17 as sluggish economic growth in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, raised concerns over fuel demand and countered optimism from the signing of a China-U.S. trade deal.

    Brent for March settlement increased by $0.23 to $64.85 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for March rose by $0.02 to $58.54 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $6.31 to WTI. Gasoil for February delivery lost $7.25.

    Today morning global oil indexes show slight upward correction.
     
    China reported that its gross domestic product grew 6% in the fourth quarter, meaning economic growth slowed to 6.1% in 2019. This may have been the country’s weakest growth in nearly three decades, but traders zeroed in on the monthly data for industrial production, which grew at the fastest rate since April in December, while retail sales growth stayed at 8% and fixed asset investment ticked up from a multi-year low. All those indicators point to a bottoming out of the world's second-largest economy.

    This follows on from the signing of the trade deal between China and the U.S. earlier last week, which capped - at least for now - hostilities between the globe's two economic powerhouses which have lasted for around 18 months and damaged global growth.

    The spread between high and low sulphur fuel, which widened towards record-breaking territory around the implementation deadline of IMO2020, has now started to narrow slightly. This could indicate that the global fleet has bunkered sufficiently for the first wave of the transition. Many operators will have locked into contracts to ride the first wave of IMO 2020 implementation, but when they come back to the market a clearer picture of the true differentials between high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) and marine gasoil (MGO) will emerge. Besides, on 1 March 2020, the high-sulphur fuel oil carriage ban takes effect, which prohibits ships without an exhaust gas cleaning system (scrubber) to even carry bunker fuels with sulphur content above 0.50%.

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) believes that ship operators, bunker suppliers and ports have ‘so far coped well’ with the introduction of the IMO 2020 0.50% global sulphur cap. As per IEA, at the start of 2020 the oil market has again faced a period of geopolitical turmoil at the same time as a significant sector is adjusting to a major change to its operating environment. IEA also said that it is starting to see the ‘first data on the transition’ and it ‘appears that deliveries of the new VLSFO bunkers are increasing fast.

    Demand for cleaner bunker fuels, including marine gasoil, in South Korea is expected to increase further, with fuel bills for shipowners likely to rise, as a result of plans to create an impending emission control area, or ECA. The price gap between 0.1% LSMGO [low sulfur marine gasoil] and 0.5% MGO will widen. Currently, the gap is between parity to $10/mt. With the IMO rule starting this year, demand and prices for 0.5% MGO have risen as it is sought as an alternative to 0.5% LSFO amid tight supplies for the compliant fuel. Currently, only SK Energy and Hyundai Oilbank are supplying 0.5% MGO, while all four refiners — SK Energy, Hyundai OIlbank, S-Oil and GS Caltex — are able to supply 0.1% LSMGO. South Korea is going to establish its ECA and implement the 0.1% sulfur limit fuel rule in stages from September this year and fully from January 2022.

    The number of oil and gas rigs in the US increased last week, to 796—an increase of 15 rigs. It is the first weekly gain in four weeks. The total oil and gas rig count is now 254 down from this time last year. For oil rigs, last week saw an increase of 14 rigs, bringing the total to 673—a 179-rig loss year over year.

    We expect bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today in a range of plus-minus 1-5 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 20

14:58 88% of comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure fulfilled by 1 January 2020
14:26 Port of Kiel concludes last year with good results
14:02 Port of Tallinn reports on its most important events and projects in 2019
13:07 Geothermal energy research in Port of Rotterdam enters next phase
12:59 Pella shipyard commenced construction of two crab catching vessels of Project 03070 for the Far East
12:37 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 10,074 in RF spot market
12:11 Crews of ships of RF Navy's Primorsky Flotilla are preparing to the sea campaigns
11:05 17 Carriers and ports release Boao Cooperation Initiative 2020
11:00 IAPH welcomes new member port from Oman
10:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 20
10:18 Container throughput of port Hong Kong (China) down 6.3% to 18.36 million TEUs in 2019
09:55 Buenos Aires, Argentina to host LNG Latin America 2020 International Congress on 17-18 June
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.3% to $65.69, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.14% to $59.25
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 754 points

2020 January 19

18:07 TORM increses its share capital due to exercise of Restricted Share Units as part of the Company’s incentive program
17:57 USCG halts illegal charter in Sarasota Bay
14:27 Torqeedo and ZF cooperate on new emission-free electric propulsion for water taxis and ferries
12:39 Kalmar delivers to Medcenter Container Terminal its 200th straddle carrier
11:43 NOC condemns calls to blockade oil facilities
10:24 Port of Oakland's 2019 container volume down 1.8% due to fewer empty boxes

2020 January 18

15:38 Port NOLA sets new container record in 2019
14:23 Port of Zeebrugge 2019 cargo throughput rose 14.2% to 45.8 million tonnes
12:03 Svitzer appoints new regional managing director for Svitzer Americas
11:51 TORM obtains $496m bank financing for the refinancing of existing debt
11:16 Kalmar’s heavy-duty terminal tractors to help Maritime Truck enhance performance at the Port of Oslo
10:52 Port of Rotterdam reports increase in LNG bunkering in 2019

2020 January 17

18:06 Safe Bulkers refinances $105.2 mln of existing loan facilities with respect to eight vessels
17:52 Construction of Borssele 1+2 wind farm off Zeelandic coast begins
17:31 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 263,500 tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 20.4% Y-o-Y
17:06 Wärtsilä solutions support environmentally sustainable performance for two new MSC Cruises's ships
16:50 BIMCO expands ice information service
16:27 A record year for cruise expected at Port of Southampton
16:02 Qatargas delivers first Q-Flex LNG cargo to Summit LNG FSRU in Bangladesh
15:49 Tallink Grupp sets group-wide CSR strategy and sustainable operations goals
15:23 RUB 127.57 billion of federal budget allocations approved for construction of Leader-class icebreaker
15:02 Dublin Port unitised trade up 3.6% in 2019
14:48 Seaspan Shipyards hosts ceremonial keel laying for the Royal Canadian Navy’s future Joint Support Ship
14:30 RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet minesweeper makes planned transition from Sevastopol to Mediterranean Sea
14:14 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte with Aquavita
13:51 Turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2019 decreased by 5% YoY to 8.3 mln tonnes
13:32 SAAM agrees to acquire 70% of Intertug, a towage operator in Colombia, Mexico and Central America
13:03 Flex LNG announces extension of the time-charter agreement for Flex Enterprise
12:37 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers bulk carrier FJ VIOLA
12:27 Hapag-Lloyd signs space charter agreement with Maersk and MSC on the Asia-North Europe trade
12:20 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping reports its key 2019 results
12:03 Pyxis Tankers announces completion of sale of Pyxis Delta
11:38 KHI delivers LPG carrier PHOENIX GAIA
11:29 Throughput of Vostochny Port grew by 5.2% to 25.51 million tonnes in 2019
11:03 Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Getting to Zero Coalition
10:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 17
10:28 NYK agrees to MoU with Northern Offshore Group on partnership for crew transfer vessel business for offshore wind power generation systems
09:56 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.05% to $64.59, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.03% to $58.5
09:33 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is flat at 768 points
07:18 NYK and Van Oord sign MoU to own and operate offshore wind installation vessels in Japan

2020 January 16

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from India and Sri Lanka to North Europe and the Mediterranean
18:06 CMA CGM introduces NETWORKING INTERMEDIATION SERVICES
17:52 Mikhail Mishustin appointed as the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation
17:31 ClassNK issues Hong Kong Convention Statement of Compliance to Ship Recycling Facility in Bangladesh
17:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Middle East to Mediterranean and North Europe