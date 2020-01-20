2020 January 20 10:18

Container throughput of port Hong Kong (China) down 6.3% to 18.36 million TEUs in 2019

In January-December 2019, port Hong Kong (China) handled 18.36 million TEUs (-6.3%, year-on-year).

According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 14.33 million TEUs (-8.1%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 4.14 million TEUs (+0.5%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2018, the port’s container throughput hit 19.59 million TEUs.