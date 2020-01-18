2020 January 18 11:16

Kalmar’s heavy-duty terminal tractors to help Maritime Truck enhance performance at the Port of Oslo

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply leading Norwegian equipment rental company Maritime Trucks with a total of six heavy-duty terminal tractors. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q4 order intake, with delivery scheduled to be completed during Q2 of 2020.



Maritime Truck has evolved from a small and ambitious company into a leader in the rental supply of forklift trucks and terminal tractors and experienced drivers. Since its inception, the company has been heavily present in the Port of Oslo. The new machines will be used to perform lo-lo operations at the Yilport container terminal and will join an equipment fleet that already includes Kalmar RTGs, reachstackers and terminal tractors.



Kalmar's pioneering heavy-duty TR618i terminal tractors are designed specifically to meet the tough demands of ro-ro and lo-lo operations, where fast and efficient ship turnarounds are critical to maintaining profitability. They boast outstanding durability, visibility and operator comfort to ensure excellent performance when moving heavy loads in demanding port conditions. Furthermore, state-of-the-art engine technology helps to minimise atmospheric emissions, while the machines also include a number of safety-related features developed in close collaboration with customers.



Lars-Martin Vikor, CEO, Maritime Truck: “We have developed a highly productive and mutually beneficial relationship with Kalmar over the years and have been very satisfied with the service they provide. We are excited to take delivery of these new machines, which have a proven track record in demanding container-handling applications.”



Valerian Sand, Vice President North Europe, Kalmar: “We already have a very strong presence at the Port of Oslo thanks to our cooperation with Yilport, and this new order will help to extend it. We are pleased to continue our successful cooperation with Maritime Truck and look forward to being an important contributor to the future development of container-handling operations at the port.”