2020 January 17 12:27

Hapag-Lloyd signs space charter agreement with Maersk and MSC on the Asia-North Europe trade

Hapag-Lloyd will expand its product offering on the Asia-North Europe trade starting in March 2020, the company said in its release.

As a member of THE Alliance, Hapag-Lloyd already offers a comprehensive service portfolio. However, to strengthen it even further, Hapag-Lloyd has signed a space charter agreement with Maersk and MSC that will give access to selected services of 2M.

The addition of these services will enable Hapag-Lloyd to offer an even higher frequency of weekly departures and more routing options as well as to directly serve additional ports with high schedule reliability.