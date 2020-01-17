  The version for the print

    Russian Maritime Register of Shipping reports it key 2019 results

    In 2019, RS enhanced its activity in line with the mission, the modern level of the maritime industry and information technologies, international standards and customer feedback.

    Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) mission encompasses promotion of safe navigation, safety of life at sea, safe carriage of goods and environmental protection provision as well as the highest quality level of services. In 2019, RS enhanced its activity in line with the mission, the modern level of the maritime industry and information technologies, international standards and customer feedback.

    RS introduced new additional class notations and distinguishing marks and new requirements for hull structure of ice class vessels, including double-acting ships.

    With due account for the Rules application record, RS amended technical requirements for the design of fishing vessels.

    RS continued to develop Rules for oil and gas offshore units. Basing upon the hands-on experience gained during power cabling through the Caspian Sea RS added the requirements to cable manufacturing and testing for underwater use in supply, control and communication networks of fixed offshore platforms and mobile offshore drilling units.

    RS significantly enhanced the Rules and Guidelines for subsea pipelines complementing them with descriptive notations buried and concrete coating that embrace the major safe operation factors.

    After many years of consistent expansion of the LNG expertise, today RS possesses the full range of up-to-date requirements and class notations for Arctic LNG carriers, including propulsion, hull and cargo containments systems.

    RS has revamped the marine equipment approval and certification scheme, developed and introduced requirements for production processes and OEM manufacturing.

    In line with best global practices, RS provides a range of remote actions for ships in service, giving an advantage of continuous navigation.

    RS took steps to develop a new edition of the requirements for the scope of ship equipment survey, hull condition assessment and residual thickness measurement procedures, to be published in 2020.

    The R&D planned for the 2020 targets on the IT developments as well as on the update of the Rules.

    Since 2019, RS has an automated process of plan approval for newbuilds. The Ship Design module is accessible for clients to track the plan approval process online.

    In 2020, the development of Odyssey software for hull calculations under the RS requirements for ship’s structural and operational features will be continued. The capabilities of Odyssey will include ice strengthening, FEM and fatigue strength calculations. Odyssey will be accessible for ship designers, thus laying the ground for the reduction of hull structure calculations approval terms.

    RS is willing to collaborate with the industry. In 2019, the head office and largest branch offices in Russia hosted a series of seminars and conferences for customers. The events covered the survey of marine units in operation as well as the recent Rules updates.

    “RS expertise is to contribute to the development of the maritime industry, enabling designers, shipbuilders and shipowners to minimize risks and increase their operation efficiency as well as to build up confidence and trust”, – said RS Director General Konstantin Palnikov.

