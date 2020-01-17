2020 January 17 11:38

KHI delivers LPG carrier PHOENIX GAIA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. delivered the PHOENIX GAIA (Kawasaki hull No. 1742), an 82,200 m3 capacity liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier, for Phoenix Tankers Pte. Ltd. This is the 60th LPG carrier and the 11th vessel of the same type to be built by the company.



Principal particulars, and features of the vessel are as described below.

Features: