2020 January 17 12:37

Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers bulk carrier FJ VIOLA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced that it delivered the bulk carrier FJ VIOLA, with a capacity of 61,000 DWT (Kawasaki hull No. 8045, DACKS hull No. DE067), for F.J.LINES INC. at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS), which is located in Dalian City, China and operated jointly with China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping).



Principal particulars, and features of the vessel:

The vessel has a flush deck with a forecastle and five holds that are designed for optimum transport of grains, coal, ores and steel products. Four 30-ton deck cranes are installed along the center in between the hatch covers to enable cargo loading and unloading in ports that lack cargo handling facilities.

The vessel employs various technologies to achieve maximum fuel economy, including an energy-saving, electronically-controlled main diesel engine, a bow designed to reduce wave resistance, high propulsive efficiency propellers, and the Kawasaki rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F), which all contribute to the vessel’s enhanced propulsion performance.

The vessel incorporates various energy saving technologies, which reduce both fuel consumption and emission of carbon dioxide (CO2), thereby complying with the EEDI Phase 2 requirements.