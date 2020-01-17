  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 17 14:48

    Seaspan Shipyards hosts ceremonial keel laying for the Royal Canadian Navy’s future Joint Support Ship

    On January 16 Seaspan Shipyards held an official keel laying ceremony for the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) future Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Protecteur.

    The keel laying event is a significant milestone in a ship’s construction during which a newly minted coin is placed near the keel where it will remain for the duration of the ship’s life. The coin is said to bring good luck for the builders and all those who sail in the vessel.

    The future HMCS Protecteur, the first of two joint support ships to be built by Seaspan as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), will be able to conduct a full range of military operations in high-threat environments. The fourth vessel to be designed and built by Seaspan under the NSS and the largest naval ship by length ever built in Canada, the future HMCS Protecteur is scheduled for delivery in 2023.

    In 2019, Seaspan delivered the Sir John Franklin and the Capt. Jacques Cartier Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels (OFSVs) to the Canadian Coast Guard. These were the first two large vessels built and delivered under the NSS. Seaspan will deliver a third OFSV to the Coast Guard – the future John Cabot – in summer 2020.

    In addition to building and delivering state-of-the-art ships Seaspan is also delivering significant socio-economic benefits as a result of the NSS. Seaspan has helped to rebuild a marine industrial sector, creating thousands of jobs, leveraging a supply chain of more than 600 suppliers and generating more than $1 billion in economic activity across Canada.

    QUOTES
    “Today’s keel-laying ceremony represents another milestone in our commitment to provide modern, safe and effective vessels to members of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Coast Guard. The hard work of the dedicated individuals at Seaspan ensures that the National Shipbuilding Strategy delivers on its mandate to rejuvenate Canada’s shipbuilding industry. We are proud to celebrate the symbolic birth of Canada’s first Joint Support Ship.”
    – The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada

    “The construction of this new ship represents an important investment in the capabilities of our Navy, while also providing significant economic opportunities for the local economy, especially for Canadians living here in North Vancouver. Today marks an important milestone in our shipbuilding journey, and I look forward to seeing its ongoing progress in the future.”
    – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver

    “We are incredibly proud to reach this important milestone on the first of two Joint Support Ships that will be built by Seaspan. At Seaspan, we know that building ships requires you to build more than ships. You need to build a workforce, an industry, a supply chain, and strong partnerships. The JSS will be the largest naval ship ever built in Canada – a tremendous accomplishment for all the skilled and committed men and women involved in her design and construction.”
    – Mark Lamarre, Chief Executive Officer, Seaspan Shipyards

    QUICK FACTS
    With a length of 173.7 metres and a breath of 24 metres, HMCS Protecteur will be the largest naval ship by length ever built in Canada.
    Delivery of HMCS Protecteur is scheduled for 2023.
    HMCS Protecteur and HMCS Preserver will replace the former Protecteur-class Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment vessels. As a warship, it will include sophisticated damage control and self-defence systems that will allow it to conduct a full range of military operations in high-threat environments. In addition to providing critical at-sea replenishment, these multi-purpose warships will also be capable of seamlessly integrating with any Canadian or allied naval task group, and will significantly extend the range and endurance of these groups through the provision of fuel, ammunition, aviation support, food, spare parts, exercise and gym facilities, and medical and dental care.
    Construction of the early blocks began in June 2018. Currently 16 blocks are complete and another 37 blocks are under construction.
    More than 1,000 Seaspan employees will contribute to the construction of HMCS Protecteur.
    HMCS Protecteur will have a cruising speed of 15 knots, a top speed of 20 knots and a range of ~10,800 nautical miles.
    The keel laying event is a significant milestone in a ship’s construction where a newly minted coin is placed near the keel, which traditionally runs along the length of the ship. The coin was laid by 45-year Seaspan employee Jeff Smith, where it will remain for the duration of the ship’s life and is said to bring good luck for the builders and all those who sail in the vessel.
    The jointly developed design for the keel coin features the crest of the future HMCS Protecteur on one side, and the crests/logos of the JSS project team on the back.

    ABOUT SEASPAN SHIPYARDS
    Seaspan Shipyards is a leader in Canada’s shipbuilding and ship repair industry. With modern facilities and a dedicated workforce of 2,300 in North Vancouver and Victoria, the company has proven itself to be a trusted partner on a range of complex projects for both government and the private sector. Seaspan Shipyards is proud to be Canada’s chosen non-combat shipbuilder under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). In this capacity, the company is building state-of-the-art ships in Canada for the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy. Through its NSS-related work, Seaspan Shipyards is creating jobs, generating economic benefits and rebuilding Canada’s shipbuilding and marine industries.

Другие новости по темам: Seaspan Shipyards, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 17

18:06 Safe Bulkers refinances $105.2 mln of existing loan facilities with respect to eight vessels
17:52 Construction of Borssele 1+2 wind farm off Zeelandic coast begins
17:31 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 263,500 tonnes of cargo in 2019, down 20.4% Y-o-Y
17:06 Wärtsilä solutions support environmentally sustainable performance for two new MSC Cruises's ships
16:50 BIMCO expands ice information service
16:27 A record year for cruise expected at Port of Southampton
16:02 Qatargas delivers first Q-Flex LNG cargo to Summit LNG FSRU in Bangladesh
15:49 Tallink Grupp sets group-wide CSR strategy and sustainable operations goals
15:23 RUB 127.57 billion of federal budget allocations approved for construction of Leader-class icebreaker
15:02 Dublin Port unitised trade up 3.6% in 2019
14:48 Seaspan Shipyards hosts ceremonial keel laying for the Royal Canadian Navy’s future Joint Support Ship
14:30 RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet minesweeper makes planned transition from Sevastopol to Mediterranean Sea
14:14 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte with Aquavita
13:51 Turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2019 decreased by 5% YoY to 8.3 mln tonnes
13:32 SAAM agrees to acquire 70% of Intertug, a towage operator in Colombia, Mexico and Central America
13:03 Flex LNG announces extension of the time-charter agreement for Flex Enterprise
12:37 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers bulk carrier FJ VIOLA
12:27 Hapag-Lloyd signs space charter agreement with Maersk and MSC on the Asia-North Europe trade
12:20 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping reports it key 2019 results
12:03 Pyxis Tankers announces completion of sale of Pyxis Delta
11:38 KHI delivers LPG carrier PHOENIX GAIA
11:29 Throughput of Vostochny Port grew by 5.2% to 25.51 million tonnes in 2019
11:03 Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Getting to Zero Coalition
10:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 17
10:28 NYK agrees to MoU with Northern Offshore Group on partnership for crew transfer vessel business for offshore wind power generation systems
09:56 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.05% to $64.59, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.03% to $58.5
09:33 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is flat at 768 points
07:18 NYK and Van Oord sign MoU to own and operate offshore wind installation vessels in Japan

2020 January 16

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from India and Sri Lanka to North Europe and the Mediterranean
18:06 CMA CGM introduces NETWORKING INTERMEDIATION SERVICES
17:52 Mikhail Mishustin appointed as the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation
17:31 ClassNK issues Hong Kong Convention Statement of Compliance to Ship Recycling Facility in Bangladesh
17:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Middle East to Mediterranean and North Europe
16:39 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia following the recent growth (graph)
16:03 Vessels offered free shore power during Parkkade trial in Rotterdam
15:22 The CMA CGM Group is strengthening the organization of CEVA Logistics to begin the second phase of its development
15:03 New Stena Line ferry completes maiden voyage on Irish Sea
14:02 PIL launches new transpacific pendulum service, America Asia Service (AAS)
13:33 Port of Antwerp scores 7th record year in a row
13:02 THE Alliance unveils expanded service network for 2020
12:30 MISC, Samsung Heavy Industries, Lloyd’s Register and MAN Energy Solutions join forces on ammonia-fuelled tanker project
12:01 CMA CGM SSL Intra Europe will update its BAF for Algeria Morocco Tunisia Roro services
11:28 ABB presents recommendation for zero-emission marine technology to US Congress
11:26 Rosmorport summarizes results of its sailing ships's 2019 navigation season
11:01 Dmitry Stepanov appointed as General Director of Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association
10:37 IMO continues its work to review GMDSS requirements
10:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 16
09:50 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for 2019
09:29 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.69% to $64.44, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.73% to $58.23
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is up to 1,260 points

2020 January 15

18:35 Aker Solutions involved in international brownfield services contract award
18:06 The Convention between Carriers and Ports for OCEAN Alliance held in Boao
17:52 Intermodal unveils fresh new branding
17:46 Eagle Bulk joins Getting to Zero Coalition
17:23 Registration opens for 4th Annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in London
17:05 Keppel delivers first rig of 2020
16:37 NKT signs service contract with EirGrid on the East West Interconnector connecting Ireland and Great Britain
16:21 USPA concludes agreements with new members of its Supervisory Board
16:05 Naviris, the JV between Fincantieri and Naval Group is now fully operational