  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 17 10:36

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 17

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, 180 HSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) demonstrated downward changes on January 16:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 383.83 (-1.68)
    VLSFO: USD/MT – 635.00 (-4.00)
    MGO: USD/MT – 677.87 (-3.08)

    Meantime, world oil indexes increased on Jan.16 buoyed by the long-anticipated signing of an initial Sino-U.S. trade deal that sets the stage for a jump in Chinese purchases of American energy products, while U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected.

    Brent for March settlement increased by $0.62 to $64.62 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for February rose by $0.71 to $58.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $6.10 to WTI. Gasoil for February delivery increased by $0.25.

    Today morning oil indexes slight down.

    Under the so-called Phase 1 deal to call a truce in a trade war between the world's two biggest economies, China committed to buying over $50 billion more of U.S. oil, liquefied natural gas and other energy products over two years. At the same time, some said China could struggle to meet the target and gains in oil are likely to be limited ahead of more detail on how the commitments will be achieved.

    Official U.S. data showed a much bigger than expected drop in crude oil inventories, which also helped to underpin prices. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), oil inventories fell by 2.5 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations of a drop of 500,000 barrels. Gasoline stocks rose by 6.7 million barrels and distillate stocks were up by 8.2 million barrels. U.S. crude production also rose to a record 13 million barrels per day.

    Oil prices are returning to range trading as the threat of conflict between Iran and the U.S. receded further after they traded missile and drone attacks earlier this month. In a reassuring note to the market, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said surging oil production from non-OPEC countries along with abundant global stocks will help the market weather political shocks such as the U.S.-Iran stand-off.

    In its monthly report, the IEA said it expected production to outstrip demand for crude from the OPEC even if members comply fully with a pact with Russia and other non-OPEC allies to curb output. US oil production growth will slow to 1.06 million b/d this year and drop further to 410,000 b/d in 2021 as rig counts remain low, but efficiency and well-level productivity both continue to rise. At the same time, EIA estimates US oil production averaging 13.3 million b/d in 2020 and 13.71 million b/d in 2021in its first Short-Term Energy Outlook with 2021 predictions.

    According to IEA, crude supplies from Iraq, the Middle East’s second-biggest producer, are “potentially vulnerable", amid rising political risks in the country and the broader region. Iraq’s oil exports have doubled during the last decade to reach 4 million barrels a day. Iraq’s fragile security situation may limit its plans to expand oil-production capacity in the medium-term, making it difficult for the global industry to meet rising demand in the second half of the decade. The IEA left its global demand forecast for this year unchanged, a day after OPEC cut its forecast by a modest 50,000 barrels a day.

    Key OPEC Gulf member the United Arab Emirates and the group’s ally Russia said on Jan. 15 they were still committed to meeting in March to decide on future production policies. Earlier it was said, that OPEC+ have started consultations on extending the current output-cutting deal until June without holding a meeting in March. The energy minister of de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, also said that OPEC+ will meet in March and it was too early to say what decision it would take. Some say, it would be very unusual, if not unprecedented, for OPEC to extend production cuts without holding a meeting, three OPEC sources said.

    We expect bunker prices to demonstrate slight upward changes: 2-4 USD up for IFO, 1-3 USD up for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 17

13:32 SAAM agrees to acquire 70% of Intertug, a towage operator in Colombia, Mexico and Central America
13:03 Flex LNG announces extension of the time-charter agreement for Flex Enterprise
12:37 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers bulk carrier FJ VIOLA
12:27 Hapag-Lloyd signs space charter agreement with Maersk and MSC on the Asia-North Europe trade
12:20 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping reports it key 2019 results
12:03 Pyxis Tankers announces completion of sale of Pyxis Delta
11:38 KHI delivers LPG carrier PHOENIX GAIA
11:29 Throughput of Vostochny Port grew by 5.2% to 25.51 million tonnes in 2019
11:03 Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Getting to Zero Coalition
10:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 17
10:28 NYK agrees to MoU with Northern Offshore Group on partnership for crew transfer vessel business for offshore wind power generation systems
09:56 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.05% to $64.59, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.03% to $58.5
09:33 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is flat at 768 points
07:18 NYK and Van Oord sign MoU to own and operate offshore wind installation vessels in Japan

2020 January 16

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from India and Sri Lanka to North Europe and the Mediterranean
18:06 CMA CGM introduces NETWORKING INTERMEDIATION SERVICES
17:52 Mikhail Mishustin appointed as the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation
17:31 ClassNK issues Hong Kong Convention Statement of Compliance to Ship Recycling Facility in Bangladesh
17:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Middle East to Mediterranean and North Europe
16:39 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia following the recent growth (graph)
16:03 Vessels offered free shore power during Parkkade trial in Rotterdam
15:22 The CMA CGM Group is strengthening the organization of CEVA Logistics to begin the second phase of its development
15:03 New Stena Line ferry completes maiden voyage on Irish Sea
14:02 PIL launches new transpacific pendulum service, America Asia Service (AAS)
13:33 Port of Antwerp scores 7th record year in a row
13:02 THE Alliance unveils expanded service network for 2020
12:30 MISC, Samsung Heavy Industries, Lloyd’s Register and MAN Energy Solutions join forces on ammonia-fuelled tanker project
12:01 CMA CGM SSL Intra Europe will update its BAF for Algeria Morocco Tunisia Roro services
11:28 ABB presents recommendation for zero-emission marine technology to US Congress
11:26 Rosmorport summarizes results of its sailing ships's 2019 navigation season
11:01 Dmitry Stepanov appointed as General Director of Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association
10:37 IMO continues its work to review GMDSS requirements
10:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 16
09:50 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for 2019
09:29 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.69% to $64.44, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.73% to $58.23
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is up to 1,260 points

2020 January 15

18:35 Aker Solutions involved in international brownfield services contract award
18:06 The Convention between Carriers and Ports for OCEAN Alliance held in Boao
17:52 Intermodal unveils fresh new branding
17:46 Eagle Bulk joins Getting to Zero Coalition
17:23 Registration opens for 4th Annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in London
17:05 Keppel delivers first rig of 2020
16:37 NKT signs service contract with EirGrid on the East West Interconnector connecting Ireland and Great Britain
16:21 USPA concludes agreements with new members of its Supervisory Board
16:05 Naviris, the JV between Fincantieri and Naval Group is now fully operational
15:35 Odfjell's product tanker collides with fishing boat in Galveston, Texas
15:32 Experts are preparing a lot of hot topics for discussion of the YugTrans2020
15:28 Total selects Maersk Drilling to drill at world record water depth in Angola-Namibia campaign
15:04 Toni Rönnberg appointed Commercial Director of ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping
14:33 ForSea is the first shipping company in Sweden and Denmark to be MSC and ASC certified
14:12 Keppel O&M certified for 3D printing of offshore grade materials
13:37 Oboronlogistics delivers goods to the Far East
13:11 OOCL presents 2020 Ocean Alliance products
12:50 Preparation for Finland’s first National Transport System Plan continues
12:29 Tallink’s vessel Romantika to be renewed at Nauta Shipyard
12:04 Over EUR 350 million to be invested in expansion of Klaipeda Port until the end of 2023
11:41 Klaipeda Port surpassed the limit of 46 million tons in 2019
11:18 Important developments at the Port of Riga in 2019
10:55 Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted air defense training in Mediterranean Sea