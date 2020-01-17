2020 January 17 12:03

Pyxis Tankers announces completion of sale of Pyxis Delta

Pyxis Tankers Inc., an emerging growth pure play product tanker company, has completed the sale of the Pyxis Delta, a 2006-built 46,616 dwt product tanker, the company said in its release. The sale proceeds will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness secured by the vessel and for general corporate purposes.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Pyxis Tankers owns a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids.