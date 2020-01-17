2020 January 17 11:03

Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Getting to Zero Coalition

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk shipping segment, has joined the Getting to Zero Coalition, an alliance of 90+ companies within the maritime, energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors which are committed to the decarbonization of deep-sea shipping, in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions reduction strategy and the UNFCC Paris Agreement, the company said in its release.

The Coalition, which is a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean Action, and the World Economic Forum, was launched in September 2019 at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis.