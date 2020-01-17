2020 January 17 09:33

Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices recover losses amid optimism regarding the US/China trade.

Nevertheless, bunker fuel prices continue going downs in response to earlier fall of global oil prices.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:



Average price of IFO-380 HS - $210 pmt (-$5).

Average price of MGO - $575 pmt (-$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $545 pmt (-$1).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $495 pmt (-$10).

Bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam fell by $8 on the average.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.