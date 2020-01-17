2020 January 17 07:18

NYK and Van Oord sign MoU to own and operate offshore wind installation vessels in Japan

NYK and Van Oord have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly own and operate offshore wind installation vessels under the Japanese flag, the company said in its release. The partners aim to start operating a jack up vessel in Japan by 2022 at the earliest. The vessel will have a crane capacity of more than 1,000 mt and will be suitable to install the latest generation of wind turbines. The collaboration will make use of Van Oord’s technical and operational expertise in offshore wind and the NYK Group’s knowledge of the Japanese market.



The vessels will be used for the transport and installation of both the foundations and the wind turbines for offshore wind farms. The installation vessel is equipped with a large crane and jack-up legs. The vessel will place the legs into the seabed and will then jack the hull of the vessel out of the water. This creates a stable working platform for the crane to perform the installation activities.



In addition to the collaboration for offshore installation vessels, NYK and Van Oord are also exploring opportunities to collaborate on other types of vessels required for the construction and operation of offshore wind farms.



In response to the growing offshore wind market in Japan, a new law came into force in April 2019 that aims to facilitate the development of offshore wind projects in Japan. As a result, demand within the offshore wind market is expected to increase. Challenges for the development of offshore wind in Japan include the lack of resources (experienced workforce and specialised equipment required for the installation of the large foundations and turbines for offshore wind farms). By joining forces, NYK and Van Oord intend to meet these challenges and contribute to the successful development of offshore wind as a sustainable energy source for Japanese society.

As a market leader, Van Oord has been involved in over 40 offshore wind projects as an Engineering Procurement Construction and Installation (EPCI) contractor in Europe, where the offshore wind industry is already well developed. With over 15 years of experience within the offshore wind market, the knowledge of its people and its specialised offshore wind equipment, Van Oord is able to contribute to the Japanese offshore wind market.

The NYK Group operates more than 700 vessels, both internationally and locally. The group has ample experience in reflagging vessels to and operating vessels under the Japanese flag. This is a requirement for offshore wind contractors when working in Japanese territorial waters.

Van Oord

Van Oord is a Dutch family-owned company with 150 years of experience as an international marine contractor. The focus is on dredging, oil & gas infrastructure and offshore wind. Van Oord employs almost 5,000 staff, who worked in 2019 on 190 projects in 46 countries. The fleet consists of more than one hundred vessels. Marine ingenuity is characteristic of Van Oord.

NYK Line

NYK line was founded in 1885 and is one of the world's leading transportation companies. NYK Group is operating over 700 major ocean vessels, including bulk carriers, car carriers, containerships, LNG carriers, tankers and others, as well as fleets of planes and trucks. The NYK Group is based in Tokyo and has regional headquarters in London, New York / New Jersey, Singapore, and Shanghai.