2020 January 16 15:22

The CMA CGM Group is strengthening the organization of CEVA Logistics to begin the second phase of its development

CMA CGM Group said that one year after the launch of the tender offer on CEVA Logistics, the Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is strengthening the organization in order to successfully deploy the second phase dedicated to the return to profitability of CEVA Logistics.



A second phase of development for CEVA Logistics

After an initial transitional phase of reorganization, which made it possible to deploy new processes and define an ambitious strategy for a return to profitability, CEVA Logistics is implementing its second phase of development.



This business plan is based on several strategic axes: development of new products, development of the network in Africa and South-East Asia, digitalization plan, investment in IT tools particularly in Freight Management.



A strengthened organization

In order to accompany this second phase of its development, CEVA Logistics is strengthening its organization:

- Mathieu Friedberg is appointed CEO. He was Senior Vice President Commercial and Agencies network of the CMA CGM Group. Previously CEO of Delmas and CMA CGM Logistics, the logistics entity of the CMA CGM Group before the acquisition of CEVA Logistics.

- Guillaume Col is appointed Chief Operating Officer. He was previously General Manager for France and North Africa at Kuehne Nagel.

- Michel Foulon is appointed Chief Information Officer. He previously held the same position at CMA CGM.

- Frédéric Obala takes on the newly created position of Director of Transformation and Digital. He has extensive experience in B2C and B2B functions in the retail, technology and media sectors.

- Gaultier de La Rochebrochard is appointed General Counsel. He held the same position in several multinational companies including GL Events and Norbert Dentressangle groups.



Nicolas Sartini, current CEO, is leaving CEVA Logistics.



Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, states: “I would like to thank Nicolas Sartini for having successfully accompanied the first phase of CEVA’s transformation. Thanks to his recognized expertise and leadership and to his strengthened team, Mathieu Friedberg will successfully complete the second phase of the strategic plan.”



About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics.

Its 506 vessels serve more than 420 ports on five continents around the world and carried nearly 21 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2018. With CEVA, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handled more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight in 2018.

CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions.

Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.