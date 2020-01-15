2020 January 15 17:23

Registration opens for 4th Annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in London

SMi Group are pleased to host UMST 2020, which will provide a crucial forum for the discussion of current and future projects and programmes delivering unmanned and autonomous technology for the naval unmanned systems community.

This year’s event will focus on Autonomy for MCM and ASW operations, updates on key unmanned platform programmes, the future of unmanned capabilities in the Royal Navy (including a dedicated panel), preparing and supporting unmanned systems for operations, UMS interoperability initiatives, unmanned hydrography and oceanography, and more.

Read more on the Events page >>>>