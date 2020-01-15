2020 January 15 16:21

USPA concludes agreements with new members of its Supervisory Board

On 11.01.2020, the SE “Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority” concluded Agreements with the Supervisory Board members-state representatives – Andrii Haidutsky and Dmytro Honcharuk, appointed by the Order of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine No. 62-Ос, dated 28.12.2019, USPA says in a press release.

Andrii Haidutsky is a Doctor of Economics, has over 15 years of professional experience in macroeconomics, macro finance, banking, corporate governance and investment raising. Mr. Haidutsky has been holding managing positions at the commercial and state banks as well as the State Property Fund of Ukraine for a long time.

Dmytro Honcharuk has been holding managing positions at the state enterprises and private business, including maritime industry, for more than 10 years. Mr. Honcharuk has a profound expertize in enhancement of assets management and operational efficiency.

Andrii Haidutsky and Dmytro Honcharuk will replace Dmytro Barinov and Taras Trotskyi in the Supervisory Board, whose powers have been terminated under the Order of the Ministry of Infrastructure, dated December 28, 2019.

A new Head of the Supervisory Board of SE USPA is planned to be elected and the respective Committees’ membership to be adjusted in January.

The Supervisory Board of SE USPA was established in February 2019. Currently, it consists of three independent members, namely, Patrick Verhoeven (Belgium), Wolfgang Hurtienne (Germany) and Jan van Schoonhoven (the Netherlands), as well as three state representatives – Anton Yashchenko, the Executive Director of the Reforms Delivery Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and newly selected representatives Andrii Haidutsky and Dmytro Honcharuk.

According to the Charter of the SE USPA and the Regulations on the Supervisory Board of the SE USPA approved by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the Supervisory Board is the body that shall regulate activities of the SE USPA, assess proposals as for enterprise’s development according to the current laws and execute control over the financial and business activities of the SE USPA.