2020 January 15 17:05

Keppel delivers first rig of 2020

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel FELS Ltd (Keppel FELS), made its first rig delivery in 2020 safely, on time and within budget. Named Heimdal, the jackup rig is built to Keppel’s proprietary KFELS B Class design and is the fifth of eleven jackup rigs that Borr Drilling has ordered from Keppel, the company said in its release.



Following this delivery, Borr Drilling will have eight KFELS B Class rigs in their fleet.

With a market share of about a quarter of all jackup rigs delivered since 2000, the KFELS B Class is the workhorse of the industry and continues to be the preferred rig solution for shallow water exploration.

Developed by Keppel O&M’s technology arm, Offshore Technology Development, the cost-effective rig incorporates environmentally friendly features that reduce emissions and discharges. It is designed to operate in 400 feet water depth and drill to 30,000 feet, and is equipped with a full 15,000 psi BOP system, with accommodation for up to 150 personnel.



About Keppel Offshore & Marine

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services

A pioneer in offshore solutions, Keppel O&M has a strong track record in designing and building high-performance offshore drilling rigs, production platforms and specialised ships. It is a trusted partner in the conversion, repair and modification of diverse and complex rigs and vessels, and is also a developer of integrated solutions for the offshore renewable and infrastructure industries.

Backed by robust operational excellence, Keppel O&M innovates and leverages new technologies to deliver projects on time, on budget, safely, reliably, and to the highest quality.



About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling is an international drilling contractor that owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs providing drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide in water depths up to approximately 400 feet.

With a low-cost base, a strong and experienced organisational culture, combined with a unique capital structure, Borr Drilling is built to make a difference.