  • 2020 January 15 15:32

    Experts are preparing a lot of hot topics for discussion of the YugTrans2020

    Now everyone is actively summing up the results of 2019, outlining the prospects for the coming 2020. By the beginning of April, when the 16th YugTrans International Transport Forum will be held in Gelendzhik, many new topics for discussion will appear.

    Alexander Goloviznin, Director of Logistics and Analytics at Morstroytechnology, a well-known expert in the transport industry and speaker of YugTrans-2020, among these debate topics, he plans to discuss the situation with mineral, grain cargoes, coal:

    “Recently, we have been observing a situation with grain, with grain terminals, - VTB is actively buying them and building a grain monopolist, we will discuss this issue at the forum, - Alexander Goloviznin opens up the problem of future debates, - we will also consider the situation when coal tends to the East, but the Russian Railways tries to invite it again to the West. Maybe we’ll look at what is happening in the North with the NSR. If we talk about such additional topics, about what will be on top of the usual overview of industry trends, then we can also touch on the topic of mineral fertilizers, recall the long-suffering one Taman and the more successful another. ”

    All the details are on the Forum on April 2 and 3, 2020 in Gelendzhik!

    Among the speakers of YugTrans 2020:
    Roman Antipov, Technical Director of DeloPorts
    Alexey Garmash, General Director of Novomorsnab
    Alexander Kulikov, CEO of SEA LINES, other experts.

    Among the participants of the forum: TransContainer, Tuapse Commercial Sea Port, MC Sibanthracite, Asket Shipping Azov, Rivest-Trans-Servis, Institute "Stroyproekt" and other companies.

    Major events are scheduled for April 2 - a conference on various issues of the transport and logistics business will be held at the Kempinski Grand Hotel congress centre. After an extended discussion, an evening reception, Black Sea Gala Dinner, will occur.

    On April 3, forum participants will have a professional excursion to the deep-water container and grain berths of Delo Group. And also - a sightseeing tour of the Black Sea sights and the Business & Gastronomy program - a shirt-sleeve meeting which includes tasting of local specialities.
     
    We invite you to take part in the work of 16th International Transport Forum "YugTrans" - merging of the businesses of the Azov-Black Sea and Caspian regions!
     
    REGISTRATION
    You can register for the 16th YugTrans International Transport Forum on the event website by clicking on "Register", by replying to this letter, or through the Organizing Committee by phone:
     
    • in Moscow +7 (495) 646-01-51
    • in St. Petersburg +7 (812) 448-08-48
     
    See you at the YugTrans 2020 International Transport Forum!

