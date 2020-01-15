2020 January 15 15:04

Toni Rönnberg appointed Commercial Director of ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping

Toni Rönnberg (b. 1980), M.Sc. in Economics, has been appointed Commercial Director and a member of Management Team of ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping, effective in March 2020. Rönnberg will report to Managing Director Mikki Koskinen, ESL Shipping says in a press release.



Since 2013 Rönnberg has been Sales Director of Stena Recycling Oy and responsible for steel industry, foundries and manufacturing industries. Prior to that he has held management and account management positions in same company.

“Circular economy and low carbon solutions are the most important cornerstones of our new strategy. Toni Rönnberg brings us excellent knowledge from recycling industry and strategic sales for heavy industries. He is an excellent strengthening to ESL and AtoB@C Management Team and brings new leadership to our Chartering Teams”, says Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping.

