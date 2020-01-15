2020 January 15 14:33

ForSea is the first shipping company in Sweden and Denmark to be MSC and ASC certified

ForSea says it is the first shipping company in Sweden and Denmark to be MSC and ASC certified and the first shipping company in the world to serve only MSC and ASC labelled fish and seafood.

For just over a year ForSea has been operating the world’s first battery-powered vessels to serve

a high-intensity ferry route. The company’s environmental goals have always been ambitious and continue to be so. Now the time has come to achieve the next target – to ensure that all the fish and seafood served on board is MSC- and ASC-labelled.

ForSea’s transition to battery-powered vessels has led to huge environmental benefits for the marine and air environment in the region. It has also made headlines worldwide. Work to maintain and develop the future operation of the ferries is taking place at the same time as clear goals are being set for other functions within ForSea. These relate to issues such as how best to reduce energy consumption and, not least, how to offer restaurant guests a menu that is both climate smart and sustainable. One clear milestone in this journey has been the ambition to become MSC/ASC certified and to ensure that all the fish and seafood served on board is MSC- and ASC-labelled. This ambition has now been realised. ForSea has been certified in accordance with MSC/ASC traceability standards, and from January 2020 ForSea will be the first shipping company in the world to serve only certified fish and seafood from sustainable sources. In practice this means that it is possible to trace the fish all the way back to the sea in a process that includes, for example, checks on suppliers, special routines on board, staff training, etc. All in order to be able to comply fully with certification criteria while also acting as good ambassadors for sustainable fishing.

“We are proud to be able to confirm that we have achieved yet another of our goals. We have consistently been working with multiple goals on our journey towards sustainability. To now become the first shipping company in Sweden and Denmark to be MSC/ASC certified is incredibly motivating. We’re also proud to be the first shipping company in the world to be able to say that all the fish we serve on board is – without exception – MSC- and ASC-labelled. It warms our seaman’s heart to see the progress we are making towards fully realising our ambition of leaving the smallest possible impact on the environment for future generations,” says Johan Röstin, CEO for ForSea.

Surveys clearly show that consumers in Sweden and Denmark consider marine pollution and over-fishing to be the two greatest threats to our planet’s oceans. Linnéa Engström, MSC Programme Director for Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea region says:

“MSC applauds ForSea’s decision to make a difference by certifying its restaurants. We hope that others will now follow the good example that ForSea has set. It is important that companies take their share of responsibility and play their part in preserving marine life for the generations yet to come.”