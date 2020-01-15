2020 January 15 13:37

Oboronlogistics delivers goods to the Far East

Oboronlogistics LLC says it successfully continues to deliver cargo within the framework of state contracts for the provision of transport services for sea transportation for the needs of the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation to points in the far Far Eastern region.



In navigation of 2019, Oboronlogistics delivered more than 7,000 tons of military cargo (food, medicines, equipment, fuel and lubricants, and construction materials) to points in the far Eastern region. Involved ports of loading/unloading: Vladivostok, Korsakov, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Anadyr, Kuril Islands.



Contracts were signed in accordance with the decree of the Government of the Russian Federation on determination Oboronlogistics LLC as the performer of works and services for Russian defense Ministry in 2019 and 2020 related to the delivery of goods to the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation and the far Far Eastern region.