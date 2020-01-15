  The version for the print

    Tallink’s vessel Romantika to be renewed at Nauta Shipyard

    Tallink Grupp says its vessel Romantika will set sail to Nauta Shipyard in Gdynia, Poland today, on 13 January for scheduled maintenance and planned renewal works. The vessel will stay in Nauta shipyard for nearly two weeks, returning to the Riga-Stockholm route on Saturday, 25 January.

    During the scheduled docking, several key passenger areas will be renewed considerably and receive a complete overhaul according to the company’s refreshed brand. In addition, regular technical maintenance works will be carried out on the vessel.

    For example, the popular ship’s buffet restaurant will be refurbished according to the Grande Buffet concept. Similarily, the ship’s cafe will be renewed in accordance with the Coffee & Co. concept and the ship’s pub will be renovated in keeping with the Seapub concept. Smaller re-decoration is in store for the ship’s restaurants Grill House and Russian cuisine restaurant. The Disco will receive an upgrade of the interior - a new floor will be installed along with new furniture.

    On the technical side, like all vessels undergoing scheduled dockings in 2020, preparations will be made to the vessel for the use of high-voltage shore connection during port stays. Technical improvements will be made to the vessel to further enhance its energy efficiency and reduce emissions. Increased efficiency and reduced emissions are a top priority for Tallink for all its vessels.
    Commenting on the Romantika dockings’ planned works, captain Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, Tallink Grupp’s Head of Ship Management, said:
    „It is very important that we modernise our vessels on a regular basis to ensure they continue to provide top-of-the-range travel experience and most enjoyable journeys to our customers. Naturally, enhanced customer experience comes hand-in-hand with keeping our vessels up to the highest standards, enabling the vessel to fully respond to the latest requirements of efficiency and sustainability.“

    „This time, Romantika will be prepared for connecting the vessel with the high-voltage shore connection during its port stays in Stockholm, which will help us to further reduce emissions and contribute to a cleaner environment. The Port of Stockholm has been a pioneer in this technology in the Baltic Sea region and four of our ships already use the high-voltage shore connection there. In the coming years we will have more ships using shore power in the Baltic Sea region as other ports, such as the Ports of Tallinn and Helsinki, are currently investing in the technical systems to facilitate high-voltage shore connections as well.

    This, in turn, means the ever popular Romantika returns to the route with the latest technology on board to continue to provide an excellent service – both in terms of improved comfort as well as sustainability - to all its passengers for years to come.“

    Romantika is the third of Tallink Grupp’s vessels to be refurbished in the first quarter of 2020. Tallink runs a continuous ship renovation programme, according to which all the group’s vessels are updated and refreshed twice during a five-year period. In the last five years alone the company has invested nearly 90 million euros into upgrading its vessels.

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,400 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

