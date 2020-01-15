2020 January 15 15:35

Odfjell's product tanker collides with fishing boat in Galveston, Texas

At 15:55 local time Tuesday January 14, our chemical tanker Bow Fortune reported that it had made contact with a fishing boat near Galveston. At the time of the incident, Bow Fortune was inbound and under pilotage as first vessel in a convoy.



"Tragically, we have received reports that one of the four crew members onboard the fishing boat has lost his life. We are saddened by this information, and wish to express our heartfelt condolences to his family. We are also deeply concerned about the reports that two of the crew members on the fishing boat are still missing. One crew member is reported rescued," Odfjell said in its press release.



"Odfjell takes this matter very seriously. Together with the P&I club Gard, we cooperate fully with US authorities to ensure that we initiate all necessary actions".



Bow Fortune is currently moored in Galveston. The crew onboard is safe and accounted for. Bow Fortune’s integrity is intact and there is no pollution stemming from the ship.



The cause of the collision will be subject to investigation. Odfjell will fully support and contribute to this investigation.