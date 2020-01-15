2020 January 15 14:12

Keppel O&M certified for 3D printing of offshore grade materials

The additive manufacturing (AM) technology would enable Keppel to print high-value components for offshore products with significantly faster production times and more economically, the company said in its release.

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), in partnership with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and the A*STAR (Agency for Science, Technology and Research) Singapore Institute of ManufacturingTechnology (SIMTech) has been awarded the Lloyd’s Register (LR) Certification for its Laser Aided Additive Manufacturing (LAAM) system to produce offshore grade steel. This certification conforms to the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM) A131 requirements following an audit and successful mechanical testing.



Besides reducing project lead times, 3D printing can also alleviate resource constraints, reduce the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing and provide long-term cost savings.

NTU researchers conducted rigorous tests on over 50 specimens of 3D-printed offshore grade steel, checking them on their material yield, tensile, elongation, fatigue and toughness properties. Coupled with an optimised 3D printing process, the material properties of the steel were found to have high standards that exceeded ASTM requirements.



LR provides an additively-manufactured part certification service for all industries, from marine class-related parts to oil and gas upstream and downstream. Part certification involves assessing all aspects of a company’s production process, including design, material, facility, post-processing and testing.