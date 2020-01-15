2020 January 15 10:54

Finnlines invests in two environmentally friendly Superstar 5,100 lm ro-pax vessels

At the end of last year Finnlines announced that it signed an order for two Superstar ro-pax vessels from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai). Renderings from Knud E. Hansen have now been released.

They will be larger than the existing Star class vessels and will be Finnlines’ flagships both in terms of size and technology.

With a length of about 230 metres, their loading capacity will be for 5,100 lane metres for rolling freight and around 1,100 passengers.

The press release says that “the vessels will have the highest Finnish / Swedish ice class and will be built with the top technical and environmental views in mind, while being pioneers in honouring green values.”

The hybrid newbuilds will operate on the Kapellskär – Långnäs – Naantali route. A large duty-free supermarket will be the center of the ship.

They are expected to be delivered by 2023.