2020 January 15 11:41

Klaipeda Port surpassed the limit of 46 million tons in 2019

According to provisional data, the turnover of cargoes of Klaipeda Seaport reached 46.22 million tons last year – similarly to 2018, the port says in a press release.

According to the data of the 6th of January, 46.22 million tons of cargo were reloaded in Klaipeda Port last year. This number is a bit smaller than 46.58 million tons reloaded in 2018. As the data are provisional, it is expected that the difference between results of years 2018 and 2019 will be smaller.

The biggest growth was recorded in the segment of bulk cargoes last year, while the liquid cargoes showed small growth.

6776 ships entered Klaipeda Port in 2019. In 2018, 7082 ships were welcomed.