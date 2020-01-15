2020 January 15 10:32

In December'19 NUTEP Container Terminal set new record of monthly throughput with 45,146 TEU

In December 2019 the NUTEP Container Terminal set a new record of monthly throughput with 45,146 TEU or 573,903 tonnes.

NUTEP says the previous record was also reached in December 2018.

In the last month of the year NUTEP handled the record 40 vessels. The new deep-water container berth 38 received the 16 of them while giving the 23,016 TEU throughput.