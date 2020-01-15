2020 January 15 10:09

Bunker market at the port of Saint-Petersburg sees mixed price movements, Russia (graph)

Bunker fuel prices continue growing despite the market trends.



According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:



Average price of IFO-380 HS - $215 pmt (+$15).

Average price of MGO - $585 pmt (+$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $550 pmt (-$1).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $505 pmt (+$20).

Bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam fell by $30 on the average.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.