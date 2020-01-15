2020 January 15 09:30

Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2019 fell by 25% Y-o-Y to 36.76 million tonnes

In January-December 2019, port Kavkaz handled 36.76 million tonnes of cargo (-25%, year-on-year). According to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility decreased by 17% to 15.198 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz surged 2.2 times to 1.659 million tonnes while imports plunged by 52% to 71,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 28% to 19.561 million tonnes.

Transshipment of coal grew 2.5 times to 4.226 million tonnes, sulfur – 2.6 times to 4.05million tonnes. Meanwhile, transshipment of oil products fell by 9% to 11.139 million tonnes, grain transshipment dropped by 36% to 15.668 million tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 37% to 271,000 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz fell by 12% to 6,917 calls.