  • 2020 January 14 17:55

    Throughput of port Taganrog in 2019 fell by 6% to 2.82 million tonnes

    In January-December 2019, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 2.829 million tonnes of cargo (-6%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

    In the reporting period transshipment of oil products grew by 17% to 795,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, transshipment of grain dropped by 12% to 1.258 million tonnes, coal – by 10% to 553,000 tonnes, ferrous metal – by 35% to 71,000 tonnes.

    In the reporting period, exports climbed by 4% to 1.844 million tonnes, imports fell by 24% to 76,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 21% to 909,000 tonnes. 

    In January-December 2019, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 722 arrivals and 713 departures including port fleet vessels versus 788 arrivals and 770 departures in 2018.

