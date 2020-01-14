2020 January 14 17:18

Throughput of Russian seaports in 2019 grew by 2.9% to 840.3 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)

In January-December 2019, seaports of Russia handled 840.3 million tonnes of cargo (up 2.9%, year-on-year), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Transshipment of dry cargo totaled 376.0 million tonnes (-3.0%) including 176.0 million tonnes of coal (+9.0%), 56.5 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+5.4%), 38.6 million tonnes of grain (-30.9%), 26.7 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-12.6%), 18.9 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+6.3%), 8.9 million tonnes of ore (+29.4%), 6.0 million tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (down 2.0 times) and 5.1 million tonnes of timber (-7.8%).



Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo totaled 464.3 million tonnes (+8.2%) including 276.1 million tonnes of crude oil (+8.1%), 149.9 million tonnes of oil products (+3.3%) and 32.8 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+41.6%).



Exports totaled 654.0 (+4.9%), imports - 37.2 million tonnes (+2.8%), transit - 67.2 million tonnes (+4.5%), short-sea traffic - 81.8 million tonnes (-11.9%).



Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 104.8 million tonnes (+13.0%, year-on-year) including 31.7 million tonnes of dry cargo (+4.1%) and 73.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+17.4%). The port of Murmansk handled 61.9 million tonnes (+2.0%), Sabetta - 27.7 million tonnes (up 1.6 times), Varandey - 7.2 million tonnes (+2.3%), Arkhangelsk - 2.7 million tonnes (-3.0%).



Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 256.4 million tonnes (+4.1%) including 110.2 million tonnes of dry cargo (+0.4%) and 146.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+7.1%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 103.9 million tonnes (+5.2%), Primorsk - 61.0 million tonnes (+14.1%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 59.8 million tonnes (+0.9%), Vysotsk - 19.4 million tonnes (+3.3%).



Operators of seaports in the Azov-Don Basin handled 258.1 million tonnes (-5.2%) including 96.1 million tonnes of dry cargo (-19.4%), 162.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+5.8%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 156.8 million tonnes (+1.3%), Tuapse - 25.2 million tonnes (-1.5%), Kavkaz - 20.9 million tonnes (-30.6%), Rostov-on-Don - 16.0 million tonnes (-4.1%), Taman - 15.0 million tonnes (+6.2%).



Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 7.4 million tonnes (up 1.5 times) including 2.8 million tonnes of dry cargo (+4.2%) and 4.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (up 2.1 times). The port of Makhachkala handled 4.7 million tonnes (up 1.9 times), Astrakhan - 2.2 million tonnes (+13.7%).



Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 213.5 million tonnes (+6.5%) including 135.3 million tonnes of dry cargo (+7.8) and 78.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.3%). Port Vostochny handled 73.5 million tonnes (+6.2%), Vanino - 31.4 million tonnes (+6.6%), Nakhodka - 25.6 million tonnes (+5.3%), Vladivostok - 23.9 million tonnes (+13.1%), De-Kastri - 13.6 million tonnes (+7.5%), Posiet - 7.7 million tonnes (+8.3%), Prigorodnoye - 16.0 million tonnes (-5.8%).