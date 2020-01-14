2020 January 14 16:43

Mordraga supports 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor

Mordraga LLC supports the 7th Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor. The Forum will be held in Moscow on 26 February 2020 in the framework of the Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress (February 26-27, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation).

The event is organized by the leading maritime industry media group PortNews.

The 3rd Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and Rosatom. It will include the 7th International Dredging Forum and the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".



The Congress programme focuses on the latest dredging and hydrotechnical technologies.

Based on successful projects the Congress speakers and delegates will address some aspects of underwater engineering works, will share their experience in the construction and modernization of specialized fleet and equipment.

Mordraga LLC, Russian company founded in 2005 as part of Belgian DEME Group (a global group with over 150 years' experience in maritime construction and engineering work worldwide) provides a complete cycle of solutions in dredging, land reclamation and hydraulic engineering at seaports and in open sea for laying of underwater pipelines and installation of offshore structures including platforms.

Read more on the Events page >>>>