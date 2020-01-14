  The version for the print

    Gazpromneft Ocean oils to get Wartsila approvals

    Gazpromneft-Lubricants, operator of the Gazprom Neft lubricants business, received No Objection Letter from leading engine manufacturer Wartsila for Gazpromneft Ocean TPL 3030/3040 and Gazpromneft Ocean TPL 4040/5040 oils, the company said in its release.

    Oil field tests lasted about 14 months. During this period, Gazpromneft Ocean TPL 4040 oil worked for more than 4,500 hours on board the vessel. Based on the test results, the products were included in the list of lubricants validated for use in Wartsila and Sulzer engines.

    Gazpromneft Ocean TPL series modern engine oils with medium and high base numbers are specially designed for use in trunk piston diesel engines. In particular, Gazpromneft Ocean TPL 3030 and Gazpromneft Ocean TPL 3040 are recommended for use in engines consuming low-sulfur heavy grades of fuel, including IMO 2020 complying ones.
     
    Roman Miroshnichenko, Managing Director, Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants, commented: “Official approvals are objective criteria that confirm the high quality of oils. Wartsila is one of the largest manufacturers of marine equipment: according to 2018 data, the company occupied 47% of the medium-speed engine market. Gazpromneft Ocean oil showed excellent results at each test stage. The obtained data, recognized by Wartsila, allow our customers to make a confident choice in early 2020 in favor of products under the Gazpromneft Ocean brand. ”
     
    Gazprom Neft subsidiary Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants specialises in the production and sale of marine lubricants on the international market, with a product range including 43 branded oils and lubricants for all kinds of marine equipment.

    Gazpromneft Ocean – marine lubricants produced by Gazpromneft-Lubricants at its own production sites. Product range includes 15 engine oils for two-stroke and four-stroke engines running at various fuel types. Wide portfolio allows to bunker all vessel types: icebreakers, petrol ships, bulks, ferries, cruise liners etc.

