2020 January 14 13:32

Nor-Shipping announces appointment of new Commercial Director

Nor-Shipping said that it has strengthened its senior management team with the recruitment of Sidsel Norvik to the new role of Commercial Director. Her arrival comes as the Lillestrøm and Oslo-based event week looks to consolidate the success of last year, when it boosted participant numbers by 34% and expanded to encompass ocean industries, as well as the traditional maritime sector.



Norvik joins following a stint as CEO of Energy Show Norway, two decades as Commercial Director for Upstream, the leading global oil and gas news source, and 10 years with Recharge, the global news platform for renewable energy. She will now be charged with working on exhibition sales and spearheading Nor-Shipping’s ground-breaking Blue Economy Hall, promoting the ‘Blue Talks’ and showcasing firms and ideas that accelerate innovation, competency and sustainable business opportunities.



Time for ACTION

“2019 was a standout year for Nor-Shipping and we’re firmly focused on building on that momentum this year, for the 2021 event, and far beyond,” comments Per Martin Tanggaard, Nor-Shipping Director. “The success of Nor-Shipping 2019, which welcomed over 50,000 participants and saw the entire exhibition floor sell out, showed that there is a genuine hunger and enthusiasm for an arena that blends maritime expertise with ocean opportunity, and we’re eager to develop that and deliver real value for both visitors and exhibitors.



“As such Nor-Shipping 2021 is taking the position of #ACTION, using the exhibition, conferences, seminars and events to highlight who is doing what, and how, to turn ocean potential into sustainable profit and success. It’s a very important proposition and Sidsel will be central in pushing that out to our exhibitors and using the Blue Economy Hall as a unique platform to showcase progress. With her experience, drive, ambition and customer relationship expertise she’ll be an important addition to the team here. It’s great to have her on board.”



Opportunity within challenge



Nor-Shipping 2021 takes place at the 22,500 sq. m Norges Varemesse exhibition space in Lillestrøm and at a variety of venues across nearby Oslo from 1-4 June 2021. The last outing saw visitors from more than 85 countries and exhibitors from 47 nations around the world. With 2021 stands already selling fast prior to an ‘early bird’ deadline of 31 January 2020, there is, according to Norvik, “a buzz” she is keen to tap into and promote.



She notes: “Nor-Shipping has long been established as the leading global maritime meeting place, and the way it has seamlessly evolved to include the new ‘ocean space’ is both impressive and important – not just for shipping, but for the wider business community and society itself. The industry’s enthusiastic response to the repositioning in 2019 pays testimony to the wisdom of that move.”



She concludes: “Nor-Shipping believes there are opportunities within challenges, and if we can find ways to leverage existing expertise with new sustainable technology, talent and ideas we can realise huge potential. That is the essence of the Blue Economy Hall and I’m delighted to have the chance to contribute to and develop this concept. I am confident that my extensive sales, marketing and business building experience can help push the overall exhibition onto even more success going forward.



“This is an exciting time to join the team and I can’t wait to build strong customer relationships, helping our audience deliver on their Nor-Shipping goals.