2020 January 14 17:02

Two hundred wharfies take 24 hour strike action at the Dubai Ports container terminal in Fremantle

Two hundred wharfies at the Dubai Ports container terminal in Fremantle have stopped work for 24 hours, accusing the company of failing to bargain in good faith as negotiations for a new workplace agreement drag on for more than 15 months, Maritime Union of Australia said in its release.

The strike, which commenced last night, will be followed by a range of further actions including rolling stoppages that will see every worker down tools for the final hour of each shift, along with a range of work bans.

The Maritime Union of Australia said workers at DP World Australia — the country’s largest stevedore — had been left with no choice but to take industrial action in a bid to finalise a new workplace agreement that addresses important issues around job security and locks in workplace conditions such as parental leave and domestic violence leave.