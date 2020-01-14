  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 14 16:02

    Tomini Shipping boosts fleet with three new ultramax carriers

    Dubai-based Tomini Shipping has taken delivery of three new ultramaxes last week as part of the company’s fleet renewal strategy, the company said in its release.

    The three ultramax carriers are the 63,500-dwt Tomini Entity, the 63,300-dwt Tomini Felicity and the 63,601-dwt Tomini Tenacity. All three ships were built by Hudong Shipyard in Shanghai, China.

    Tomini Shipping said its newbuilding programme seeks to reinvigorate its fleet with modern, eco-friendly ships and the new additions are in line with the fleet renewal strategy, bringing the fleet size to 12 with an average age of three years.

    “We specialise in selected dry bulk vessel segments namely ultramaxes. We have confidence in the sector and remain committed to growing a diverse fleet to meet global transportation needs,” commented Nitin Mehta, ceo of Tomini Shipping.

