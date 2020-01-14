  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 14 15:20

    Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition launches to accelerate global offshore wind capacity

    An international Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition has been formed to advance sustainable deployment of ocean-based renewable energy and mitigate the harmful impacts of climate change, Equinor said in its release.

    Ocean-based renewable energy—such as offshore wind, floating solar, tidal and wave power—could meet nearly 10% of the annual greenhouse gas emissions reductions needed by 2050 to keep global temperatures under 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels, according to a report released by the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy. Most of this climate change mitigation potential is expected to come from offshore wind.

    Bringing together civil society, intergovernmental institutions and industry, the Action Coalition will represent the offshore wind sector in the global dialogue on climate action. It will be spearheaded by Ørsted and Equinor. The group also includes: CWind, Global Marine Group, JERA, MHI Vestas, Mainstream Renewable Power, Shell, Siemens Gamesa, TenneT and The Crown Estate.

    The Action Coalition was formed in response to the September 2019 Call for Ocean-Based Climate Action made by the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, with additional partners including Global Wind Energy Council and the UN Global Compact.

    The Action Coalition will prepare a vision for 2050, highlighting the actions that industry, financiers and governments can take to sustainably scale-up offshore wind, and thereby contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and global decarbonization goals. Initial outputs will be announced at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon in June 2020.

    Driven by a small number of countries initially, offshore wind is now on a spectacular cost reduction path. It is capable of producing clean energy at tremendous scale and will be a key technology to enable the energy transition and to support a sustainable future.

    • Добавить в Словарь
      • Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский...
      • Создать новый список слов...
    • Копировать
    • Добавить в Словарь
      • Новый список слов для Датский -> Русский...
      • Создать новый список слов...
    • Копировать
Другие новости по темам: Siemens Gamesa, Shell, JERA, MHI Vestas, Mainstream Renewable Power, Equinor, Global Marine Group, TenneT, The Crown Estate, CWind, Ørsted  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 14

16:21 New forklifts and grippers put into operation at port Bronka
16:02 Tomini Shipping boosts fleet with three new ultramax carriers
15:53 Gazpromneft Ocean oils to get Wartsila approvals
15:20 Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition launches to accelerate global offshore wind capacity
14:49 CLIA supports Australian tourism recovery
14:15 BIMCO appoints David Loosley as Secretary General & CEO
13:32 Nor-Shipping announces appointment of new Commercial Director
13:15 ZIM Egypt - Black Sea Express (EBX) 2020 seasonal reefer service to commence on January
12:04 London Court of International Arbitration orders the Republic of Djibouti to immediately restore DP World to its rights and benefits under container terminal concession
11:40 Bunker prices continue going up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
11:03 Höegh LNG secures flexible and cost-efficient financing
10:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 14
10:32 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2019 grew by 2.9% to 840.27 million tonnes
10:21 Panama Canal to adopt measures to ensure water availability & route's reliability
10:07 Rosneft starts bunkering of ships with low-viscosity marine fuel in river ports of Russia
09:35 Baltic Dry Index is down to 765 points
09:19 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.08% to $64.24, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.02% to $58.09

2020 January 13

18:30 UECC, NYK and Wallenius Lines witness the steel cutting ceremony for UECC’s first Battery Hybrid LNG Powered PCTC
18:06 Puerto Aguadulce begins 2020 operations with the largest vessel ever to call Colombia
17:53 Rosterminalugol handled 24.5 million tonnes of coal in 2019, up over 23% YoY
17:31 Unique Group invests in Indian diving and life support facility
17:06 Service to and from Hamburg remains available for MAERSK ME1 customers
16:38 EU NAVFOR Somalia Operation ATALANTA eager to contribute to unity of effort of EU in Somalia
16:04 Wärtsilä customised LNG solution chosen for four next-generation short-sea cargo vessels
15:32 Admiral Vladimirsky, oceanographic research vessel of RF Navy, called the port of Rio de Janeiro
15:10 Columbia Shipmanagement and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute sign MOU for launch of Digital Waves project
14:30 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 9,604 in RF spot market
14:05 Safe Bulkers enters into a scrubber service agreement with Alfa Laval
13:27 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2019 fell by 10.1% Y-o-Y to 32.7 million tonnes
13:05 Atlantique Offshore Energy, GE Grid Solutions and SDI launch the construction of the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm electrical substation
12:31 Container throughput of Ukrainian seaports exceeded 1 million TEUs in 2019
12:05 Capital Ship Management takes delivery of M/T ‘Aitolos’
11:43 Companies propel North Sea Port to another record year with more than 71 million tonnes of goods transhipped
11:22 Project Pilgrim Update: £7 million Electric Rubber Tyre Gantry Crane arrival at Immingham
11:00 Bow Odyssey enters the Odfjell fleet
10:54 Cruise upgrade reaches milestone at the Port of Southampton with double air bridge delivery
10:21 Svenska Orient Linien becomes new majority owner in Scanlog
10:19 Annual cargo volume of Port of Tallinn in 2019 totalled 19.9 million tonnes, down 3.3% YoY
09:55 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2019 grew by 11.9% Y-o-Y to 18.1 million tonnes
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 13
09:28 Brent Crude futures price is flat at 64.98%, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.08% to $59.09
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is up to 774 points

2020 January 12

16:17 Sea-Vista announces refinancing of credit facilties, commencement of new charters, and increase in charter backlog
15:01 Awilco LNG completes refinancing of WilForce and WilPride vessels
14:49 Siemens Gamesa successfully completes acquisition of European Service assets and IP from Senvion
13:27 OSI signs contract with Polish Navy to provide Naval integrated bridge systems
12:03 Kalmar signs maintenance and support services agreement with Australian terminal operator Patrick Terminals
11:36 MISC secures long-term charter contracts with Brazil Shipping I Ltd
10:47 New SeaRobotics hybrid-electric autonomous research boat is powered by Torqeedo

2020 January 11

15:24 Navios Maritime Partners takes delivery of five containerships upon liquidation of Navios Europe
14:21 New BridgeLink smart maintenance service optimises remote support and intervention for critical bridge equipment
13:14 EXMAR announces management changes & new corporate structure
11:39 MODEC awarded FPSO purchase contract for Sangomar field offshore Senegal
10:43 North P&I Club launches new initiative to help members prepare for the IMO’s cyber security deadline

2020 January 10

18:06 Hamburg Port Authority orders two more fire-fighting vessels
17:36 TMA Logistics wins contract for storage and transhipment for Siemens Gamesa
17:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2019 grew by 53% to 1.69 million tonnes
17:06 DFDS takes delivery of fourth 6,695-lanemetre mega-freighter
16:45 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam coordinating multi-party hybrid and electric propulsion research project
16:31 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Automated/Autonomous Operation of ships