2020 January 14 14:15

BIMCO appoints David Loosley as Secretary General & CEO

BIMCO has announced that following a thorough executive search, it has appointed David Loosley as its new Secretary General & CEO with effect from June 2020. Mr Loosley joins from the Institute of Marine Engineering Science & Technology (IMarEST), the international membership body for all marine professionals, which he has successfully led for the last eight years.



Prior to joining IMarEST, Mr Loosley ran operations at the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) where he was responsible for the transition from analogue to digital navigational products, and chaired the Digital Geospatial Information Working Group (DGWIG) to help drive global standardisation. He has also served at sea for 10 years in the UK Royal Navy.

Alongside his executive responsibilities, Mr Loosley was a member of the UK Government’s Maritime 2050 Expert Panel and is a member of the UK Clean Maritime Council.

Angus Frew, BIMCO’s current Secretary General & CEO, had previously announced that he will be stepping down in the summer of 2020 after leading the organisation for seven years as he wishes to spend more time in the UK and less time working.



About BIMCO

BIMCO is the world's largest international shipping association, with around 1,900 members in more than 120 countries, representing 58% of the world’s tonnage.

About IMarEST

IMarEST is the largest marine organisation of its kind with a worldwide membership based in over 120 countries, it is a registered charity and provides grades of membership for everyone, from those seeking to become Chartered or gain other Professional Recognition, to those just starting out in their careers or studying in education.