  • 2020 January 14 13:15

    ZIM Egypt - Black Sea Express (EBX) 2020 seasonal reefer service to commence on January

    ZIM has announced that the seasonal reefer service from Egypt will commence on January 10th.

    The weekly, fixed-day service provides a direct link from Alexandria to Novorossiysk NUTEP modern terminal, with a fast 4-days transit time.

    Rani Ben-Yehuda, EVP Cross Suez and Atlantic Business Unit: “The service is specifically designed for the needs of our customers shipping perishable cargo, as part of our strategy aimed at providing solutions to our customers’ needs.”

    1st vessel: Nele Maersk (NJM)/34W, eta ALX Jan 10th.

