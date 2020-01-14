2020 January 14 10:07

Rosneft starts bunkering of ships with low-viscosity marine fuel in river ports of Russia

RN Bunker (operator of Rosneft’s bunkering business) has started fueling of ships with low-viscosity marine fuel, MGO of type A, produced by NovoKuibyshev Refinery. Rosneft says the first bunkering operations were performed in the ports of Yeisk, Rostov-on-Don and Azov.



Sulphur content in this fuel is below 0.1% as required by MARPOL.



Advantageous geographic location of the NovoKuibyshev Refinery in Samara logistic hub allows for shipping by both river transport (northwards and southwards by the Volga) and railway to other regions of Russia’s European part.



Apart from MGO of type A, Rosneft produces and sells low-sulphur fuel RMLS-40 (with 0.1% and 0.5% sulphur content) also complying with MARPOL. In 2015, the company’s refineries commenced production of DMF-I fuel with improved environmental specifications. It can be used by ships crossing the areas with a special environmental status.

From 1 January 2020, the limit for sulphur in fuel oil used on board ships operating outside designated emission control areas is reduced to 0.50% m/m (mass by mass). In ECAs, the sulphur limit will remain at 0.10% as set from January 2015.

The ban on the carriage of non-compliant fuel oil used by ships is expected to enter into force on 1 March 2020.

